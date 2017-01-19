NFL USA Today Sports

NFL Might Strip Seahawks of 2nd Round Pick for Richard Sherman Injury Report Shenanigans

Earlier this week, Pete Carroll said that part of Richard Sherman’s comparative struggles this season were attributable to an MCL injury that was nagging him both physically and mentally. However, as PFT noted, Sherman missed days of practice that the Seahawks classified as “not injury related.”

It appears as though the Seahawks could face a big-time punishment for this purported chicanery:

It’s possible that this news is a trial balloon to determine the ultimate discipline. If the loss of a 2nd round pick does indeed happen, it would qualify as a pretty major punishment.

