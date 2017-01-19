Roundup: George H.W. Bush Hospitalized, Animal Cruelty in A Dog's Purpose

Alice Eve … George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara were both hospitalized … there is a $250 million home on the market in Los Angeles … the Betsy DeVos hearing was an insult to democracy … there’s an emoji movie … Will & Grace is coming back … PETA wants a boycott of “A Dog’s Purpose” after on-set video emerges… Alanis Morissette’s manager stole more than $5 million from her … woman uses Office quotes to convince guys on Tinder she has a beet farm … Earth set a temperature record for the third straight year … ugly new moth named after Donald Trump …

New Zealand cricket banned #69. [The Spinoff]

Kevin Durant didn’t completely leave Oklahoma City behind. [Washington Post]

Carmelo Anthony’s meeting with Phil Jackson was short. [NY Daily News]

Brett Brown is happier with the Sixers winning more, but wants to stay the course. [Philly.com]

Former Michigan hockey star battling ALS. [The Post Game]

Johnny Manziel doing really well according to Johnny Manziel. [TMZ]

WWE star Randy Orton had a bad reaction to a fan taking a picture at a gym. [NEA Report]

Travis Kelce’s least favorite referee will work the Super Bowl. [ESPN]

Man robs bank in James Harden beard. [Houston Chronicle]

The top 10 plays from last night in the NBA.

John Oliver destroyed this promo for the new season of Last Week Tonight. Seriously though. This is worth it to have Larry David back in your life.

Ever wonder how to recreate Kevin’s Famous Chili?

How Louis CK tells a joke.

America’s Funniest Home Videos has been going for 600 episodes. So here are 600 people getting hit in the junk in 600 seconds.