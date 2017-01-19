Russell Westbrook Dunks, Looks at Kevin Durant and Says, "Don't Jump"

Russell Westbrook already had a triple double in the third quarter against the Warriors when this happened: He drove the lane and dunked on Anderson Varejao. Near the apex of the dunk, Kevin Durant was in the vicinity, but didn’t get close enough to block it.

After Westbrook’s thunderous dunk, he turned around, looked at Durant and said, “Don’t jump.”

As they came to they other end of the floor a possession later, Durant crossed up Westbrook, then was fouled by another player. He went right to Westbrook to ask something – likely about the dunk comment – and it seemed like Westbrook wanted no part of the conversation. That moment is at the tail end of this video.