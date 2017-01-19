Video of Arizona Cardinals Radio Booth During 2009 NFC Championship Includes Fired-Up Dave Pasch

Inside the radio booth for @davepasch & @wolf987FM's call from a pivotal 4th quarter play in the NFC Championship in 2009. pic.twitter.com/7oKtOeSb5h — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) January 18, 2017

The above video is the Arizona Cardinals radio broadcasting team of Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley calling a key play in the 2009 NFC Championship Game. It’s a great behind-the-scenes look at what a booth can look like when pure excitement takes over. Pasch’s body language matches his vocal crescendo as Donovan McNabb’s pass to Kevin Curtis falls incomplete on 4th-and-10. Wolfley is there immediately with a color and a priceless facial expression.

Perhaps I’m in the minority here, but I’d absolutely watch a livestream of radio announcers calling games. In addition to the moments of joy, there’d be plenty of opportunities to see ex-athletes completely irate over unfavorable calls. Plus, all the internal bickering would be on plain display, ready to be turned into delicious gotcha pageviews.

This is a can’t-miss idea.