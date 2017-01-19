NFL USA Today Sports

Video of Arizona Cardinals Radio Booth During 2009 NFC Championship Includes Fired-Up Dave Pasch

Video of Arizona Cardinals Radio Booth During 2009 NFC Championship Includes Fired-Up Dave Pasch

NFL

Video of Arizona Cardinals Radio Booth During 2009 NFC Championship Includes Fired-Up Dave Pasch

The above video is the Arizona Cardinals radio broadcasting team of Dave Pasch and Ron Wolfley calling a key play in the 2009 NFC Championship Game. It’s a great behind-the-scenes look at what a booth can look like when pure excitement takes over. Pasch’s body language matches his vocal crescendo as Donovan McNabb’s pass to Kevin Curtis falls incomplete on 4th-and-10. Wolfley is there immediately with a color and a priceless facial expression.

Perhaps I’m in the minority here, but I’d absolutely watch a livestream of radio announcers calling games. In addition to the moments of joy, there’d be plenty of opportunities to see ex-athletes completely irate over unfavorable calls. Plus, all the internal bickering would be on plain display, ready to be turned into delicious gotcha pageviews.

This is a can’t-miss idea.

, , , , NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home