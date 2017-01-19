NBA USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Russell Westbrook Had One of the Best Travels Ever

russell-westbrook-walk

VIDEO: Russell Westbrook Had One of the Best Travels Ever

NBA

VIDEO: Russell Westbrook Had One of the Best Travels Ever

Russell Westbrook had another quadruple double in the Thunders’ loss to the Warriors on Wednesday night. Westbrook finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds, 13 assists and 10 turnovers. One of those turnovers was this 6-step travel after the ball was inbounded to him following a Kevin Durant 3-pointer. Westbrook just started talking and walking up the court. Luckily one of the NBA’s expert officials recognized this as a travel. It took the announcers a few moments to realize what had happened.

(1:05 mark of video)

When they finally did show another replay, Jeff Van Gundy lost it.

, , , NBA

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home