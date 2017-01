LeBron James may be 32 and he may have logged nearly 40,000 minutes on an NBA floor, but the Cleveland Cavaliers savior can still get up.

LeBron spun baseline while being guarded by P.J. Tucker, left the defense in the dust and threw down a sweet, double-clutch, reverse jam during the Cavs’ 118-103 win over the Phoenix Suns Thursday night. It was a thing of violent beauty.

Check it out:

Gorgeous. Absolutely gorgeous.