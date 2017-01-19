Wife of Falcons Lineman Andy Levitre Stayed for Playoff Game After Going into Labor

Katie Levitre, wife of Atlanta Falcons offensive guard Andy Levitre, went into labor before Saturday’s playoff game against the Green Bay Packers. That didn’t stop her from going to the Georgia Dome, sitting through the Falcons’ rout, waiting for her husband to shower, driving home through Atlanta traffic and waiting another hour before heading to the hospital.

Baby Lily was born 12:07 a.m. Sunday, some four-plus hours after the game ended.

“It’s going to be a cool story to tell her when she gets older. It was a good weekend for sure,” says Levitre.

While that’s true, it would have been an even cooler story had the game gone into triple-overtime and hard decisions were mandatory.

[Fox Atlanta]