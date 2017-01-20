AJ Styles Was Robbed While He Was Wrestling at a WWE House Show

WWE had a house show at the Convocation Center at Arkansas State University on Monday. While AJ Styles was performing, his luggage was allegedly pilfered.

Per the NBC affiliate WMC Action News, Styles “reported the theft of a black bag containing $1,000 in American currency and $7,000 in Japanese yen. The culprit also stole an iPhone, a set of Beats headphones, a small screen TV, an Xbox 360, and six Xbox 360 games.”

That’s a lot of yen to be carrying around!

In all seriousness, this sucks, and hopefully authorities can make headway in the case and reunite the talented wrestler with his belongings.