Bill Walton Showered Dave Pasch With Popcorn

Seemingly every day of the week is national [X type of food] day, and Wednesday it was popcorn’s turn. Consequently, Bill Walton seized the occasion during the Cal-Oregon broadcast to give his partner Dave Pasch a shower (not once, not twice, but thrice):

BILL WALTON IS SHOWERING DAVE PASCH IN POPCORN https://t.co/Ue94L5uEQN — Jack Jorgensen (@JackJorgensen14) January 20, 2017

Never a dull moment with these two. Walton — who remains a treasure, and we should cherish the time we’ve got left with him doing these games — then inquired if Pasch has ever seen a river before. While Pasch didn’t give a direct answer to that question, we’re gonna go ahead and guess that’s affirmative.

PS – that’s two TBL headlines in two days for Dave Pasch!