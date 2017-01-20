Caroline Wozniacki Responds to Rory McIlroy's "I can be myself" Comments with "Move on"

Rory McIlroy’s spectacular interview with Paul Kimmage has tons of good stuff in it. One little nugget that everyone seems to be harping on was McIlroy mentioning that he feels like he can be himself now that he’s with fiancée Erica Stoll.

“I found it refreshing being with someone who was living a normal life rather than, ‘Oh! My jet is 30 minutes late!’” “I love that she knows everything about me, and there was no judgment there.” “I don’t feel Erica wants to change me in any way. I can be myself around her; there’s no b—s—, no acting, no show.”

Of course this got back around to McIlroy’s former girlfriend, Caroline Wozniacki, who responded with, “Move on.”

“I saw it alright, but I do not really have anything to say. Was I surprised? Yes.” “It’s a little dead by now. It is three years ago, so I don’t understand why he keeps bringing it up. I don’t think there is any reason to. “He looks like he is a good place in his life, so he surely he must move on.”

I’m not particularly sure I’ve heard McIlroy take too many shots at Wozniacki recently; he joked about not following tennis prior to the DP World Tour Championship in November of last season when asked who his favorite women’s tennis player is, but in such a lengthy interview the subject was sure to come up and it does appear that he has “moved on.”