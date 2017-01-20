NBA USA Today Sports

Courtney Lee Upset Wizards Coach Sidney Lowe Came Onto Court to Play Defense in Final Seconds

New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee had what looked to be a clean look at a three-pointer in the waning seconds of Thursday night’s game, which would have really come in handy because the Wizards held a three-point lead. He opted not to shoot, however, and instead dished the ball to Brandon Jennings, who failed to get a shot off.

Lee had an interesting excuse for not pulling the trigger: getting tricked by Washington assistant coach Sidney Lowe. Lowe yelled in Lee’s ear while standing near the three-point line, causing the Knicks guard to think a defender was closing in from the side.

“I thought it was one of their players because I was getting ready to shoot and in my peripheral you see a body right there and he is saying, ‘I am right here! I am right here! I got your stunt!'” Lee explained. “Usually in basketball terminology, that is a switch or I am going to jump out, so I shot-faked and drove. I still should have shot the shot.”

“So I don’t shoot it, I drop the ball thinking it is going to be a double close out and I try to make a play to Brandon [Jennings] and I think he bobbled the ball a little bit and that is the end of the game. Come to find out it was the assistant coach, not a player.”

Lee added: “I don’t know if it was part of the defensive scheme for a coach to be out there and saying that and being on the floor standing next to me, but it happens. We lost. I should have shot it.”

As you can see from the video, the Inside the NBA crew didn’t exactly buy Lee’s excuse. But, one can see why a player would have a problem with an assistant coach wandering that far off the bench to affect play.

When in doubt, though, a shooter should always shoot first and ask questions later.

If anything, this incident is a reminder the Knicks (19-25) are skilled at finding new and unexpected ways to lose. Even Sidney Lowe-related ways.Who saw that coming?

