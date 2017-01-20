Kiradech Aphibarnrat Plays Golf So He Can Buy Cars, Watches, and Yeezys

Kiradech Aphibarnrat is a three-time winner on the European Tour and a bit of a rising star in golf circles. The 27-year-old ‘Asian John Daly’ finished tied for 15th at the Masters in 2016 and finished fifth at the Olympics. He is currently alone in second place at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship behind three leaders.

In an interview with Tim Rosaforte at the Abu Dhabi HSBC, Aphibarnrat says he plays golf so he can buy cars, watches, and Yeezys. Yep, you read that right; he’s a fan of the Yeezys and owns at least 15 pairs.

He also recently purchased a white Ferrari because in his home country of Thailand, it’s the only one.

“If I go anywhere, everybody knows there’s only one in Thailand,” he explained. “So that’s the key why I had to buy white.”

But that’s not all; he claims that most of his earnings from last season went towards the purchase of watches.

“Watches, I think all that I can make, the earnings from last year has gone to buy all of my watches,” he said. “So I have a lot of work to do. That’s why I play a lot around the world, that you guys see. I spend a lot of it on all that stuff.”

Hey, you only live once!

