Roundup: Donald Trump Will Soon be President; El Chapo Extradited; Skittles

It’s here, and it’s happening today. This is not a drill. Jon Voight says Trump is a divine gift … and he’ll meet with the CIA on Saturday … El Chapo extradited to U.S. …  Oakland Raiders file paperwork to move to Las Vegas  … How to pick a tattoo you won’t hate forever … Antonio Brown is bracing for contactHand size is important … First-person essay by Russian prostitute … Why Kanye West wasn’t invited to perform at the inauguration … Curtis Granderson is a heck of a guy … The timeless art of flushing a goldfish down the toiletAlanis Morrissette’s manager admits stealing $5 million from singer … Bad news for arts and humanities enthusiasts … Bella Hadid becomes political prop … Possible Game of Thrones comeback … The future is here at is biometric paymentsBoth George H.W. and Barbara Bush appear on the upswing … About that Rick Perry NYT storyBragging about putting out fake news can have consequences … New York Jets owner Woody Johnson named ambassador to UK … New England is serious about this Patriot Way thing … Actor Miguel Ferrer dies at 61 … Future reportedly sent his son a Falcons jersey … Mark Zuckerberg’s Hawaiian lawsuit … Brazil supreme court judge dies in plane crashThat’s a lot of Skittles … Blake Lively

All of Trump’s campaign promises in one place. [Think Progress]

People did not enjoy Kristin Cavallari comparing husband Jay Cutler to a “300-pound lesbian.” [Chicago Tribune]

Did not see Metallica frontman James Hetfield to be anti-porn. [Raw Story]

Oral history of the Tuck Rule game has a read time of 51 minutes. [The Ringer]

Want to cover the NFL? Be ready for some weird team rules. [Sports Illustrated]

Mark Gastineau is not doing well. [NYDN]

Just want to point out that this guy’s name is Ty Cobb.

Logan trailer No. 2

Be careful out there, folks.

Popcorn popping in slow motion.

Let’s check in on Carmelo Anthony, see how he’s doing.

Neutral Milk Hotel — “In an Aeroplane Over the Sea”

