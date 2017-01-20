AUDIO: Russell Westbrook Told Enes Kanter, "Don't say wassup to that B**** A** N****" About Kevin Durant

As everyone continues to discuss the fact that Russell Westbrook won’t be starting in the NBA All-Star game – the league really missed an opportunity here – here’s a quick reminder of how much fun it’ll still be when Westbrook takes the floor with Kevin Durant.

After the Warriors drubbed the Thunder again Thursday, the teams walked off the floor without shaking hands. Cameras were on Westbrook, and a microphone was close enough to hear him tell Enes Kanter, “E, don’t say wassup to that b**** a** n****.”

[NSFW] "Don't say wassup to that b–ch a–" – Russell Westbrook tells his teammates not to talk to Kevin Durant. A video posted by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jan 18, 2017 at 10:28pm PST

Here’s the audio isolated as best we could:

Reminder: Westbrook barely recruited Durant to stay in OKC. The Warriors stars all flew to the Hamptons to recruit the 2nd best player in the NBA. Durant texted Westbrook before he made his decision public (but didn’t call him), and they’ve been “broken up” for seven months now.

Get. Over. It.