This video comes from North Carolina’s route of NC State earlier this month. During halftime, with the Tar Heels up, 56-23, ball kid Asher Lucas took center stage and drained three consecutive halfcourt shots. His long-range buckets gave the crowd a much-needed shot of life. Not to mention what he did for his home team. UNC hasn’t lost a game since these shots went in. This is kid should be a hero in Chapel Hill.