In October, we asked how Colts GM Ryan Grigson was still employed. He is no longer employed. Adam Schefter is reporting he has been relieved of his duties.

Colts have relieved GM Ryan Grigson of his duties, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2017

We could run through the non-impact draft picks, the poor free agent signings, or the terrible Trent Richardson trade. But, Grigson using his team’s quite stable quarterback situation as an excuse for the defense was perhaps the beginning of the end.