Gregg Popovich Spoke At Length About Trump, Women's March

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is known for being laconic with reporters when it comes to basketball matters. But, he has opened up about politics over the past year. Popovich spoke to reporters at length with his thoughts about Donald Trump’s inauguration and today’s Women’s March.

It’s hard to pull out one quotation that ties it all together. But, here is one to chew on.

“I’d just feel better if somebody was in that position that showed the maturity and psychological and emotional level of somebody that was his age. It’s dangerous and it doesn’t do us any good. I hope he does a great job but there’s a difference between respecting the office of the presidency and who occupies it. And that respect has to be earned.”

Regardless of one’s political affiliation, the tumultuous past few months have been a hard time for anyone to “stick to sports.”