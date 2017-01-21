High Schooler Hits Longest-Possible Buzzer-Beater

Brett Tenaglia of New Fairfield (Conn.) rebounded a missed Bunnell free-throw with one second remaining and let loose a desperate Hail Mary from under the rim. He forced overtime by sinking the improbable heave, but his team eventually lost in double overtime. But, I don’t want him to think it was all for naught so it’s getting its own post.
Latest Leads
3hr
3hr
Colts Have Fired GM Ryan Grigson
Colts fans will be pleased.
5hr
VIDEO: Hugo Lloris Nightmare Gave Manchester City Lead Over Tottenham
Normally reliable goalkeeper. Oof.
6hr
7hr
VIDEO: Washington Capitals Marcus Johansson's Dad Dances in the Locker Room After Win
The Washington Capitals have an annual tradition where they bring players’ fathers or mentors along with them on a road trip. This (…)
8hr
Donald Trump Autographed Baseballs Are Very Valuable, Obviously
TMZ reported on Friday that the value of a baseball autographed by Donald Trump had skyrocketed following the inauguration. This should (…)
1d
Carmelo Anthony Willing To Waive No-Trade Clause If Knicks Ask Him To
Is Melo on his way out of New York?
1d
NFL Owners Are Reportedly Hoping Spanos Takes Chargers Back To San Diego
NFL owners hate the Los Angeles Chargers too!
1d
1d
OG Anunoby Is Done For The Year Leaving Indiana With A Ton Of Questions
OG Anunoby’s injury didn’t end Indiana’s season, but the team needs to find an identity.
Comments