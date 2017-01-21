USA Today Sports

High Schooler Hits Longest-Possible Buzzer-Beater

High Schooler Hits Longest-Possible Buzzer-Beater

High School Sports

High Schooler Hits Longest-Possible Buzzer-Beater

Brett Tenaglia of New Fairfield (Conn.) rebounded a missed Bunnell free-throw with one second remaining and let loose a desperate Hail Mary from under the rim. He forced overtime by sinking the improbable heave, but his team eventually lost in double overtime. But, I don’t want him to think it was all for naught so it’s getting its own post.

High School Sports

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home