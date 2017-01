Pat McAfee, who has been the Colts punter since 2009, had some apparent thoughts about the organization’s decision to fire Ryan Grigson:

Thank God — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

"Unwarranted Arrogance" just ran into a brick wall called karma. — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

When ESPN college basketball analyst and local Indianapolis radio personality┬áDan Dakich tweeted, “So funny..the punter,” McAfee responded:

"All Pro punter" please and thank you.. also someone who has seen your best friend treat humans absolutely horrendously for 5 years https://t.co/BUnbWw848A — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 21, 2017

And now we await word to find out whether or not Peyton Manning is driving this bus.