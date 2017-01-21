Soccer USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Hugo Lloris Nightmare Put Manchester City Lead Over Tottenham

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 21: Leroy Sane of Manchester City (C) gets to the ball before Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur (R) and goes on to score his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on January 21, 2017 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

As the “narrative” turns.” Manchester City have controlled the run of play. Normally reliable Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris made two grave goalkeeping errors within five minutes of each other, setting up goals for Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne. Tottenham pulled one back to make it 2-1.

