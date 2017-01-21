VIDEO: Washington Capitals Marcus Johansson's Dad Dances in the Locker Room After Win

The Washington Capitals have an annual tradition where they bring players’ fathers or mentors along with them on a road trip. This year the #CapsDads joined the team in St. Louis and Dallas. After a win against the Blues on Thursday, Marcus Johansson’s father, Lars, danced in the locker room. Embarrassing your son is a good way to be replaced by a mentor on next season’s trip.
