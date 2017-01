How did he do that? 😱 Lewandowski’s second goal of the night gives Bayern Munich the three points! #SCFFCB https://t.co/23L7JAJwSb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 20, 2017

Bayern Munich came from behind to beat Freiburg 2-1. The winning goal was this stunning effort from Robert Lewandowski in injury time. The control and volley was fantastic. But, what really makes this goal is the delicacy of the final finish. That’s the sort of goal that gets you on the Top 10 Soccer Players in the World list.