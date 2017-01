Andy Marte, who was once the top prospect in baseball, was killed this weekend in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.

The agency that represented Marte confirmed his death via Twitter.

Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field. #RIPAndy pic.twitter.com/uvp1HxMlMK — J.M.G. Baseball (@JMG_baseball) January 22, 2017

Marte, a third baseman, made his MLB debut in 2005 with the Atlanta Braves, and made his last MLB appearance in 2014 with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He was a career .218 hitter, with 21 career home runs.

Marte was 33.