Hopefully the Falcons-Patriots Super Bowl Can Save the Most Boring NFL Playoffs of All-Time

Falcons 44, Packers 21 was so boring, I fell asleep in the 3rd quarter. Patriots 36, Steelers 17 was no better. In fact, the majority of NFL playoff games this postseason have been snoozers.

Only two games were determined by single digits – the Packers upsetting the Cowboys on a field goal at the buzzer; and the Steelers beating the Chiefs on the road 18-16. They were the only two games that were remotely interesting or close in the 4th quarter.

The margin of victory in the 10 games? A whooping 15.7 points per blowout.

Here are the scores:

Wild Card games
Texans 27, Raiders 13
Steelers 30, Dolphins 12
Seahawks 26, Lions 6
Packers 38, Giants 13
Divisional games:
Patriots 36, Texans 20
Falcons 34, Seahawks 16
Steelers 18, Chiefs 16
Packers 34, Cowboys
Conference championships
Falcons 44, Packers 21
Patriots 36, Steelers 17

