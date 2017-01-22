Julio Jones Obliterated the Packers Secondary on Long Touchdown, Falcons Rolling Green Bay

Julio Jones went Marshawn Lynch Beast Mode in the playoffs to rip away pretty much any remaining hope for Green Bay. Jones was held, and it didn’t matter. He didn’t have the angle, it didn’t matter, and two defenders having him along the sideline didn’t matter.

Atlanta leads 31-0 as the second half has started. Only one playoff game in history has seen a team come from a larger deficit, and you know which one that is. Houston actually started with a pick-six in the second half to go up 35-3 in that one, before Buffalo started the comeback.