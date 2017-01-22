Los Angeles Lakers Set Franchise Record for Worst Loss on Anniversary of Kobe 81-Point Game

Eleven years ago today, Kobe Bryant scored 81 points. Today, the Lakers managed to score 73 total points and lost by 49 points, the largest margin of defeat in the history of the franchise.

D’Angelo Russell is out with a MCL sprain and calf strain, and without him, things are off to a rough start. That 49 point loss came to the Dallas Mavericks, who had a nearly identical winning percentage entering the game.

The box score is amazing.

Brandon Ingram had a +/- of -45, which means that in the 36 minutes he was on the court, the Lakers were outscored by 45 points. Playing 36 minutes and scoring two baskets, getting one rebound, and having no assists is the anti-Westbrook or Harden game.