Reports: Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura Killed in Car Crash

KANSAS CITY, MO - MAY 19: Starting pitcher Yordano Ventura #30 of the Kansas City Royals follows through during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Kauffman Stadium on May 19, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

There is no word yet from the Kansas City Royals or local media in Kansas City, but reports are that Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.

Ventura, whose fastball topped out at 102 miles per hour, made his MLB debut in 2013 and won a spot in the starting rotation the next season. He perhaps shined most brightly in 2014, when at age 23 he threw seven scoreless innings in Game 6 of the World Series.

He is the second baseball player to lose his life in a car crash in the Dominican this weekend. Andy Marte also died this weekend in a separate incident, at age 33.

