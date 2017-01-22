Reports: Royals Pitcher Yordano Ventura Killed in Car Crash

There is no word yet from the Kansas City Royals or local media in Kansas City, but reports are that Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic.
Ventura, whose fastball topped out at 102 miles per hour, made his MLB debut in 2013 and won a spot in the starting rotation the next season. He perhaps shined most brightly in 2014, when at age 23 he threw seven scoreless innings in Game 6 of the World Series.
He is the second baseball player to lose his life in a car crash in the Dominican this weekend. Andy Marte also died this weekend in a separate incident, at age 33.
