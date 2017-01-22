Suspect Arrested After Fire Alarm Pulled at Steelers Hotel in Middle of the Night

A 25-year-old Massachusetts man has been arrested for disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after allegedly pulling the ol’ 3 a.m. false fire alarm trick at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ team hotel.

Floors being evacuated at Boston hotel where Steelers and fans are staying @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/M7lQZ7fxn9 — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) January 22, 2017

Hotel personnel said the entire facility was evacuated and the alarms went off for approximately a half-hour, beginning at 3 a.m.

According to sources, the man pulled an alarm in a stairwell near an exit at the hotel and jumped into a waiting car with two other men and fled the scene, but was quickly apprehended by state police. The hotel was evacuated while firefighters checked the building. While many members of the Steelers were awakened by the alarm, the team was not evacuated.

While the authorities, Steelers, and hotel guests may not appreciate the criminal hustle, there’s surely a wide swath of Patriots fans who are thrilled to see another distraction befall Mike Tomlin’s team hours before the AFC Championship Game.

First there was the Antonio Brown Facebook Live video. Then the flu outbreak. Now this. They were six-point underdogs before not getting a solid night’s sleep. One has to think that moves up to seven.

The arrested individual may face some stiff punishment, but I hope he points out that he actually showed restraint for a Boston sports fan trying to impact the big game. Those types of situations tend to get out of hand quickly.