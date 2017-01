Super Bowl LI will pit the New England Patriots against the Atlanta Falcons in what should be an exciting, high-scoring matchup. What follows are all the details for the game.

Odds: Patriots -3

Over/Under: 58

Time and date: February 5, 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston Texas

Network: Fox

Broadcasters: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Chris Myers

National Anthem singer: Luke Bryan

Halftime performer: Lady Gaga