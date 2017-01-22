The Bucks Benched Jabari Parker for a Petty Reason

The Milwaukee Bucks have lost five games in a row, and when that sort of thing happens, another sort of thing is soon to follow: A team meeting.

Bucks’ team policy is that players not publicly discuss the content of those private meetings, and that’s a rule that makes some sense, whether it’s written down or just commonly understood.

But then look at what Jabari Parker actually said, and tell me you don’t think the Bucks are being a little ridiculous for benching Parker for being in violation of that rule.

From ESPN:

“I spoke up for the first time, and it didn’t go my way,” Parker said to the media. “I was getting thrashed, but hey, as long as I give them another perspective, I did my job.”

Come on, guys. According to ESPN, it was the Bucks players, not coach Jason Kidd or management, who decided Parker needed punishing, and settled on bringing him off the bench against the Heat on Saturday.

Thon Maker started, and Parker scored 16 in 32 minutes.