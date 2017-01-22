Tom Izzo and Draymond Green Cussed Each Other While Izzo was Offering Green a Scholarship

The San Francisco Chronicle this morning brings us the delightful tale of the time Tom Izzo found out Draymond Green de-committed from Kentucky, and called him to see what the deal was.

“I don’t even know how I heard it because I was sleeping,” Green said. “It’s Coach Izzo and he says, ‘What the (bleep) happened?’ And I said, ‘You never (bleeping) offered me.’ And he said, ‘What the (bleep)? You’re full of (bleep). All right, now you have a (bleeping) offer.’” “I might be the only recruit in history who got cussed out before he signed,” Green said. “But that’s the way our relationship started. He could say anything to me and I could say anything to him.”

Green says he knows players who hate their college coach, but he considers Izzo one of his best friends.

… when you realize someone wants you to be successful even more than you want to be successful, it’s a shocker. When you do comprehend it, it builds a love and a bond that’s unbreakable. And that’s where we are.”

The coach Green was committing to at Kentucky, by the way, was Tubby Smith. When Smith left Kentucky for Minnesota, Green re-opened his recruitment.