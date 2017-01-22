NFL USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Either Jim Nantz Screwed up this Tom Brady Fumble, or the Refs Did

Tom Brady fumble against Steelers

VIDEO: Either Jim Nantz Screwed up this Tom Brady Fumble, or the Refs Did

NFL

VIDEO: Either Jim Nantz Screwed up this Tom Brady Fumble, or the Refs Did

Tom Brady. QB sneak. But then, a scrum … he fumbled! And Pittsburgh appeared to recover. According to Jim Nantz of CBS, Pittsburgh did recover. But the refs didn’t think it was a fumble.

So Mike Tomlin challenged. And the replay showed it clearly was a fumble – even Phil Simms agreed it was a fumble – but then New England got the ball back?

Tom Brady fumble against Steelers

What?

In that video, you hear Nantz say, “they did say, after the challenge flag, they had a clear recovery by Pittsburgh.”

For reasons that don’t make sense, the CBS announcers never went back to the critical fumble.

Your guess is as good as mine.

NFL

Recommended Videos

More Leads

Comments

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home