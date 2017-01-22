VIDEO: Either Jim Nantz Screwed up this Tom Brady Fumble, or the Refs Did

Tom Brady. QB sneak. But then, a scrum … he fumbled! And Pittsburgh appeared to recover. According to Jim Nantz of CBS, Pittsburgh did recover. But the refs didn’t think it was a fumble.

So Mike Tomlin challenged. And the replay showed it clearly was a fumble – even Phil Simms agreed it was a fumble – but then New England got the ball back?

What?

In that video, you hear Nantz say, “they did say, after the challenge flag, they had a clear recovery by Pittsburgh.”

For reasons that don’t make sense, the CBS announcers never went back to the critical fumble.

Your guess is as good as mine.