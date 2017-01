Robert Kraft received the trophy for the Patriots winning the AFC, and his speech was short and sweet and … interesting. There was a not-so-subtle shot at his former BFF Roger Goodell. He then initially expected the crowd to finish his line about how the team needs to “win one more” in Houston, paused, and then said it. He certainly seemed to enjoy the occasion.

Bill Belichick appeared to wonder inside his mind exactly what was up with his boss.