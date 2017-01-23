Adriana Lima Cheered on Julian Edelman at Foxboro

Julian Edelman and Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima were spotted holding hands on Nantucket last summer. At the time, their relationship was characterized by the tabloids as somewhere in between “just friends” and “exclusive couple.” Lima went on a date with Ryan Seacrest in September, but Edelman was said to still be in her “starting lineup.”

Does this sighting of Lima in an Edelman hat at Foxboro shift the tides? We will breathlessly wait for an exclusive scoop originating from Lima’s publicity team, and update this post accordingly if and when we find out.

#NEW Adriana no jogo dos Patriots ✨ // Adriana at the Patriots game ✨ . @adrianalima #adrianalima #gopats A photo posted by @adrianalima 👸 (@mylifeadrii) on Jan 22, 2017 at 7:55pm PST

Adriana Lima was present at the Patriots AFC Championship festivities sporting a JE11 hat. I may or may not have been a little star struck 💫 pic.twitter.com/MMqw6o0uVO — Michaela Vernava (@MichaelaNESN) January 23, 2017

