Adriana Lima Cheered on Julian Edelman at Foxboro

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Model Adriana Lima walks the runway at the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on November 13, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret)

Julian Edelman and Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima were spotted holding hands on Nantucket last summer. At the time, their relationship was characterized by the tabloids as somewhere in between “just friends” and “exclusive couple.” Lima went on a date with Ryan Seacrest in September, but Edelman was said to still be in her “starting lineup.”

Does this sighting of Lima in an Edelman hat at Foxboro shift the tides? We will breathlessly wait for an exclusive scoop originating from Lima’s publicity team, and update this post accordingly if and when we find out.

#NEW Adriana no jogo dos Patriots ✨ // Adriana at the Patriots game ✨ . @adrianalima #adrianalima #gopats

A photo posted by @adrianalima 👸 (@mylifeadrii) on

