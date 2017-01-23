Chris Hogan Played Lacrosse at Penn State, Could Have Been Best Punter in Monmouth History if He Wanted

Chris Hogan had 9 catches for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Patriots AFC Championship win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. It was a coming out party for Hogan who spent the first three seasons of his career in Buffalo. Now that he’s a Patriots hero, the stories about his incredible athleticism can start to come out. Like how he could have been the best punter in Monmouth history if he had wanted.

Monmouth FB coach Kevin Callahan on Chris Hogan: "One day after practice, he started punting. He could've been the best punter we ever had." — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) January 23, 2017

Expect plenty more of these anecdotes about Hogan’s incredible everything-ism between now and the Super Bowl. This is the power of Tom Brady and the Patriots’ system. Hogan, who did not have career-highs in targets, receptions or touchdowns this season, is just the latest case of New England being smarter than everyone else.

Not true. Bills tendered Hogan at the lowest level, then didn't match. $5.5M in salary this season. https://t.co/LRjGECJnHy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2017

They’ve turned Hogan into Julio Jones. An X-factor. He’s the perfect Patriot. And he played lacrosse at Penn State. Prepare to know all of this multiple times over the next two weeks.