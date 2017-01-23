Dion Waiters Sinks 3-Pointer to Beat Golden State

Dion Waiters made a three-pointer with less than one second remaining to put the Miami Heat over the Golden State Warriors 105-102. (I used to characterize this type of shot as a buzzer-beater, but had enough people jump down my throat about that moniker given the decimals of a second remaining on the clock that we’ll merely call it a game-winner.)

Does this moment have far-reaching consequences? Nah. But, it’s cool that the Heat play hard every night even though there aren’t much stakes for them.