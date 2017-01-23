More People Bet the Browns to Win the Super Bowl Than the Falcons, But One Guy Put $5,000 on Atlanta 40-1

There was so little interest on betting on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl last summer and in the preseason, that you could have gotten 100-1 odds on Atlanta to win the title at some points.

And one guy, according to ESPN, plunked down $5,000 on Atlanta at 40-1. That’ll turn into $200,000 if Matty Ice and Julio Jones can take down the Patriots.

William Hill reported taking 184 tickets on the Falcons at odds of 100-1 or greater. And MGM ‘s sportsbook took 31 bets on the Falcons at 75-1, with the average amount around $70

On your summer trip to Vegas, when you’re itching to put some money down on a longshot or two to win the Super Bowl, we hope you have as much luck as the 184 people who took 100-1 odds.