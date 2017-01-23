Fan Accused of Pulling Fire Alarm at Steelers Hotel: "I'm drunk. I'm stupid. I'm a Pats Fan."

Dennis Harrison pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace charges Monday after allegedly pulling a fire alarm at the Pittsburgh Steelers’ team hotel early Sunday morning.

When confronted by law enforcement, he uttered a magical sequence of words.

“I’m drunk. I’m stupid. I’m a Pats fan.”

If that phrase isn’t on 10,000 printed t-shirts by the end of the day, capitalism is doomed. It’s hard to envision a catchier phrase, and it’s not just good for football season. Its message is evergreen.

And while one can’t condone the action of false fire alarm pulling, the results speak for themselves. Surely the interrupted sleep was a bigger factor in the Patriots’ rout than Chris Hogan and Julian Edelman combined.

[Boston Globe]