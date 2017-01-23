Jim Harbaugh Is Still Taking Michigan On Spring Vacation, To Italy

We are headed to Rome for a week of education and spring drills. RELEASE » https://t.co/o9IFUSR6pk#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/HNtSPb5JhG — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 23, 2017

The NCAA shut down Jim Harbaugh’s Florida spring break. Michigan is retorting by sending the entire football team to Rome for a special education and football experience. The Wolverines will be holding three of their 15 allotted spring practices at AS Roma.

The trip will be after finals, per Michigan, which would put it during the last week of April. We presume football players, who don’t get the opportunity to study abroad, will appreciate the free trip to Italy. This sounds like fun. Hard to argue, directly, that this is about recruiting.

Your move, SEC coaches.