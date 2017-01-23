NFL USA Today Sports

Johnny Manziel Offers Donald Trump Advice on Staying Focused, Ignoring Haters

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 08: Johnny Manziel of the Texas A&M Aggies takes the stage after he was picked #22 overall by the Cleveland Browns during the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall on May 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel has had a big week. First, he was sober and ready to make an NFL comeback. Then he attended the AFC Championship Game. Now he’s offering advice to President Donald Trump about ignoring Twitter notifications. 2017 is really weird.

