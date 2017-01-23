Johnny Manziel Offers Donald Trump Advice on Staying Focused, Ignoring Haters

Johnny Manziel has had a big week. First, he was sober and ready to make an NFL comeback. Then he attended the AFC Championship Game. Now he’s offering advice to President Donald Trump about ignoring Twitter notifications. 2017 is really weird.

Yo @POTUS even I know to stay away from the notifications section on twitter. Shit will drive you crazy, lead the country and let them hate — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 23, 2017