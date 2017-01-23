Martellus Bennett Danced with Cheerleaders, Called Out Roger Goodell

Martellus Bennett had five catches for 32 yards in the New England Patriots’ rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is now headed to his first Super Bowl. And you can tell because he did not act as if he’d been there before.

The tight end embarked on an epic postgame flurry of activity. First, he grabbed some pom-poms and danced with the Patriots cheerleaders.

Then, he called out NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who was conspicuously absent in Foxborough Sunday night.

When asked about Patriots fans chanting “Where’s Roger?” during the game, tight end Martellus Bennett first feigned innocence. “Who’s Roger?” Bennett responded to reporters. After being told the subject was Goodell, Bennett weighed in with a great analogy. “Yeah, where is he?” Bennett said. “He’s like Waldo right now. He doesn’t want to come here. We don’t know where he’s at.”

Honestly, that’s fair. Goodell hasn’t exactly been a mainstay at Patriots-related events ever since Deflategate led to Tom Brady’s four-game suspension.

Bennett seemed to realize he’d briefly broken from the Patriot Way — not like that’s a bad thing. It’s okay to have fun once in awhile.

After the game I was so excited. Lol. I was lit on the field. I looked around and all my teammates acted as if they've been there before 😜👀 — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) January 23, 2017

One thing’s for sure: if Goodell has to present the Lombardi Trophy to Robert Kraft and the Super Bowl MVP to Tom Brady, the moment will re-define the phrase “must-see television.” It’ll be more awkward than an episode of The Office and more humiliating than a Fear Factor eating challenge.