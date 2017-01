Mirjana Lučić-Baroni reached the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in her career as a singles player on Sunday. Lučić-Baroni won the doubles title at the Aussie Open in 1998 and has had her struggles since. Reaching this point again, a couple months shy of her 35th birthday, is a pretty great accomplishment. After the match she talked about all the people who doubted her over the years and gave a pretty great “f the haters” speech to inspire, well, anyone.