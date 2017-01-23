Olivia Munn Wrote Letter To Packers Fans Thanking Them For Support Of Team

Olivia Munn has been dating Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for a few years now and has been a vocal supporter of the team during that time. On Sunday night after the Packers were blown out by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game, Munn penned a letter thanking Green Bay fans for their support of the team.

💛💚 A photo posted by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jan 22, 2017 at 6:19pm PST

Here’s the text of the letter:

“So proud of this team. They faced a lot of adversity on and off the field, but battled to get this far. THANK YOU to those of you who encouraged and supported them by choosing to put out only *positive* energy. It helped them get this far.”

It’s a nice letter, but it certainly seems like she’s taking a little swipe at the fans who might have gotten negative during the team’s 4-6 start.