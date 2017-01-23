Pacman Jones Tells Officers "I Hope You Die" In Video Of Arrest

Pacman Jones was arrested in Cincinnati on January 3 and charged with misdemeanor assault and several other counts after an incident at a hotel. Video has now been released from his trip in the back of a cop car from that night. Lets just say the Bengals cornerback doesn’t cover himself in glory during the ride.

At various points he says “I hope you die” and tells the cops to “suck my d***.” He also calls the arresting officer at “Bitch ass n****” and went on several expletive-laden rants.

Here’s video via TMZ, warning the language is very NSFW:

He was officially booked on misdemeanor assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing official business and felony harassment. He’s due back in court on February 10.