Photo of Tony Romo and John Elway Mingling Makes for Fun Speculation

The pic of Elway & Romo that's making the rounds is from House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy's victory party. https://t.co/pFuSOK1XH3 pic.twitter.com/2gWvmXVtdS — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 23, 2017

Tony Romo lost his starting job to Dak Prescott this season, and isn’t wresting it back barring injury or a totally unforeseen drop-off. And, for that to happen, the Cowboys would have to not trade him.

The Broncos didn’t have stellar quarterback play this season from Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, though they’re both young and especially Lynch could have theoretical upside.

But, worse matches exist, and the photo of Romo and John Elway looking jolly together at a political shindig is a fine conversation starter.