Tennessee Basketball Capitalizes On "Alternative Facts" Craze

“Alternative facts” have now officially become a thing. When Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway claimed on Sunday that his administration was presenting “alternative facts” to counter actual facts given by the media, the Internet went crazy with a combination of outrage and mockery. A fact, by its very nature is something indisputably true. That would make an “alternative fact” something else, or a lie.

Tennessee’s basketball team took advantage of this recent crazy by including its own “alternative facts” in its game notes for Tuesday’s matchup with Kentucky. Check them out:

Tennessee basketball capitalizes on current events by putting its own "alternative facts" in its game notes pic.twitter.com/clXsWlVVdP — Steve Megargee (@stevemegargee) January 23, 2017

That’s pretty great. Kudos to Tennessee’s sports information department for the joke. Well done.