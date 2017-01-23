NCAAB USA Today Sports

Tennessee Basketball Capitalizes On "Alternative Facts" Craze

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 11: Rick Barnes the head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers gives instructions to his team during the game against the LSU Tigers during the quarterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 11, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

“Alternative facts” have now officially become a thing. When Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway claimed on Sunday that his administration was presenting “alternative facts” to counter actual facts given by the media, the Internet went crazy with a combination of outrage and mockery. A fact, by its very nature is something indisputably true. That would make an “alternative fact” something else, or a lie.

Tennessee’s basketball team took advantage of this recent crazy by including its own “alternative facts” in its game notes for Tuesday’s matchup with Kentucky. Check them out:

That’s pretty great. Kudos to Tennessee’s sports information department for the joke. Well done.

