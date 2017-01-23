VIDEO: Atlanta Falcons Fan Falls On His Face in the Stands at the Georgia Dome

The Georgia Dome will be making way for the Mercedes-Benz Stadium later this year as Atlanta’s premiere large building. With the end in sight, people have been discussing some of the great moments in sports that have taken place at the Georgia Dome. None of those things compare to this (presumably drunk) guy falling over in the stands while a woman recorded him over her shoulder.

Some low quality mirrors of this video have been making the rounds today making it seem like this happened at Sunday’s NFC Championship Game, but appears to have been originally uploaded on January 4th. No matter when it happened, this was a timeless event that will be remembered long after the Georgia Dome is gone.