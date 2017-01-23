VIDEO: Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker Staredown Was Oddly Hypnotic

Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, and The Undertaker will all be participants in the WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday. Tonight on Raw, Goldberg and Lesnar were advertised, but Taker was not. When Goldberg and Lesnar were having their customary stare-down in the ring, The Undertaker’s music hit, the lights went out, and all of a sudden he was just standing right there.

(Side note: How does WWE do that? Was he hiding under the ring? I know the lights go dark during commercial breaks, but could he have snuck down then with nobody seeing him? I want answers!)

Anyways, given that these three are part-time performers and their combined age is 140 years old, you wouldn’t expect this to be that cool! But, for reasons that are only explicable to fans of the genre, this was a compelling moment in professional wrestling lore.