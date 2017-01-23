VIDEO: Grayson Allen and NC State's Terry Henderson Tangled Up

If this happens with any other player in the nation, it probably doesn’t become a blog post. But, Grayson Allen has had a bevy of incidents this season and last that will make us gawk at this video of him tangled up with NC State’s Terry Henderson. Henderson, surely aware of Allen’s reputation, threw some extra oomph into his displeasure.
