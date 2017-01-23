VIDEO: Grayson Allen and NC State's Terry Henderson Tangled Up

Grayson Allen and Terry Henderson got tangled up heading to their benches. (Grayson didn't do anything wrong here. But he's Grayson …) pic.twitter.com/Im66kY9oqd — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) January 24, 2017

If this happens with any other player in the nation, it probably doesn’t become a blog post. But, Grayson Allen has had a bevy of incidents this season and last that will make us gawk at this video of him tangled up with NC State’s Terry Henderson. Henderson, surely aware of Allen’s reputation, threw some extra oomph into his displeasure.