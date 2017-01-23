VIDEO: Tennis Player Hits Rocket Into Back of Doubles Partner's Head at Aussie Open

John Peers and Henri Kontinen beat Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah (6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-1)) on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open men’s doubles tournament. The unquestionable highlight of the entire men’s doubles draw was Peers returning a tennis ball straight to the back of Kontinen’s head during that match. I think the fact that tennis balls rarely do lasting damage makes them the funniest sports ball for an athlete – or a person in everyday life – to be struck with.